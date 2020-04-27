‘Release it!’: QLD government refuses to show health advice keeping schools closed

The Queensland government is being criticised for failing to provide the health advice that sees them defying the federal government and keeping children home from school.

QLD shadow education minister Jarrod Bleijie has written to Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young requesting a copy of the medical advice given to the state government. (See letter below)

Students in Queensland will continue to learn from home despite the Prime Minister’s advice children go back to school.

Mr Bleijie told Alan Jones Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk could also release the advice.

“You have the advice in front of you, you can release it! But she refuses to do so.

“There is so much frustrations in our Queensland parent community at the moment, seeing South Australian schools reopen, Northern Territory, Western Australian schools reopen and the Premier of Queensland just completely disregarding any of their wishes.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty