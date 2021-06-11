Regional streets deserted as communities count cost of COVID scare

The economic impact of a COVID-19 scare in regional NSW caused by two Victorian travellers is set to top $150 million.

More than 20 locations in Moree, Forbes, Dubbo, Gillenbah and Coonabarabran are listed as potential exposure sites.

Moree Mayor Katrina Humphries told Jim Wilson the streets of her town are virtually deserted.

“Friday, in a fish and chip shop, on a long weekend and we’re about to close up … because there’s just nobody about.

“It’s dreadful.”

Grant Clifton, owner of the Vandenberg Hotel in Forbes which was shut down by the case, told Jim he still hasn’t received his test result.

“We’re living in a bit of limbo at the moment.

“We’ve probably lost upwards of $50,000 … it’s going to take us at least two or three months to recover from this.”

Dubbo Mayor Stephen Lawrence told Jim over 1000 tests have been taken by his constituents, all of which have returned negative so far.

“We were on track for 100 per cent bookings [at Western Plains Zoo] over the long weekend, and there has been a … number of cancellations.”

