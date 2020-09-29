Regional firefighters’ pawsitively fur-raising rescue

Fire crews were called to an emergency of a different kind today, to rescue some kittens trapped in a building in Peel Street, Tamworth.

When they arrived, they could hear the meowing kittens inside a concealed ceiling cavity.

Luckily the three kittens were able to be rescued by firefighters from the Tamworth Fire Station.

In further good news, all of the curious kittens were uninjured and returned to their owner in good health.

Images: Fire and Rescue NSW