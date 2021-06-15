2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Reece Walsh ‘not the answer’ to Maroons’ woes, declares selector Billy Slater

7 hours ago
Mark Levy
Billy SlaterQueensland MaroonsReece Walshrugby league featuredSTATE OF ORIGIN
Article image for Reece Walsh ‘not the answer’ to Maroons’ woes, declares selector Billy Slater

Queensland Maroons selector Billy Slater has cast doubt on the chances of Warriors fullback Reece Walsh joining the squad for Origin II.

He told Mark Levy change needs to “come from within”.

“Reece Walsh is not the answer to fixing what happened last Wednesday night.

“Queensland need to change some attitudes and some actions within the people that are wearing the jersey at the moment, rather than thinking about who’s going to solve the problem.”

Billy commended the youngster’s skill, but said it’s too early to declare him a candidate for game two.

“We haven’t spoken as a selection committee yet with Paul Green; I think we’ll have to wait until the end of this weekend’s game.”

Press PLAY below to hear Billy’s comments in full

Image: NZ Warriors/Official website

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873