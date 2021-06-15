Reece Walsh ‘not the answer’ to Maroons’ woes, declares selector Billy Slater

Queensland Maroons selector Billy Slater has cast doubt on the chances of Warriors fullback Reece Walsh joining the squad for Origin II.

He told Mark Levy change needs to “come from within”.

“Reece Walsh is not the answer to fixing what happened last Wednesday night.

“Queensland need to change some attitudes and some actions within the people that are wearing the jersey at the moment, rather than thinking about who’s going to solve the problem.”

Billy commended the youngster’s skill, but said it’s too early to declare him a candidate for game two.

“We haven’t spoken as a selection committee yet with Paul Green; I think we’ll have to wait until the end of this weekend’s game.”

Image: NZ Warriors/Official website