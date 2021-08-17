2GB
‘Reasonable freedom’: Confusion over 5km rule clarified by Police Commissioner

5 hours ago
Article image for ‘Reasonable freedom’: Confusion over 5km rule clarified by Police Commissioner

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has confirmed to Ray Hadley people in LGAs of concern cannot add an extra 5km to the boundary from their home.

There was some confusion over whether the 5km rule for shopping and exercise would override the LGA zoning for people who live in suburbs bordering other areas.

In LGAs not of concern, residents have a “reasonable amount of freedom” to travel within their own LGA, or 5km from home into a neighbouring LGA not of concern.

However someone living in an LGA not of concern, such as the Hills District, should not travel to an LGA of concern, such as Blacktown.

“That’s a disaster in terms of spreading the virus, and that’s a disaster in terms of making your LGA the next one of concern.

“The safeguard that we’ve put in is that [people have] to abide by all the laws of when [they] go into the area of concern.”

In LGAs of concernresidents can shop and exercise within 5km of their home, but must not cross their LGA’s boundary.

Press PLAY below to hear the full explanation

 

