‘Really concerning’: Telcos service worsens as pandemic needs increase

6 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Customer ServiceTelecommunications

Telecommunications companies are being lambasted for delivering the worst customer service during the pandemic.

According to nationwide research by the Consumer Policy Research Centre (CPRC), telecommunications providers are delivering the worst customer service of all essential services providers.

CPRC CEO Lauren Solomon told Jim Wilson the findings are “really concerning”, especially for areas isolated by COVID restrictions where “affordable and reliable internet and phone service is just essential”.

“What we found for the fourth month running was that consumers were having the most difficulty contacting their telecommunications provider.

“We have one in three Australians now reporting some form of negative experience; and that’s up from one in five in July.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
AustraliaBusinessNews
