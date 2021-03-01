2GB
‘Realist’ Bulldogs coach expects lows in coming NRL season

4 hours ago
Mark Levy
CANTERBURY BULLDOGSrugby league featuredTrent Barrett
Article image for ‘Realist’ Bulldogs coach expects lows in coming NRL season

The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs are heading into the NRL season with a pre-season trial win under their belt, defeating the Cronulla Sharks 12-16 on Saturday.

Bulldogs head coach Trent Barrett told James Bracey and Billy Slater the game clarified a lot of the problems to address ahead of the Premiership.

“I was happy that we showed some fight, and … that’s been a trademark of the club for a long time.”

His ambition is to make a habit of winning, but the group’s inexperience playing together will be a hurdle.

“As coaches we need to bear in mind that it’s a new team; we’ve got to put the building blocks in place that we’re going to be successful for a long time.

“We’re not after a quick fix.

“I am a realist, and I know what’s in front of us, and it’s going to be a year where we do have some dips in performance.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs/Official website

