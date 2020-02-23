Ray Hadley’s message to John Laws after the death of his wife

Ray Hadley has paid tribute to the late wife of legendary broadcaster John Laws.

Caroline Laws, lovingly referred to as ‘The Princess’, has died after a long battle with cancer.

The radio great described his wife as his greatest confidant and said he “loved her the moment he saw her.”

John and Caroline met when they were teenagers and married in 1976.

JUST IN | The wife of radio broadcaster John Laws has passed away. Caroline Laws, lovingly referred to as ‘the Princess’, died after a long battle with cancer. Our best wishes are with John and the family. pic.twitter.com/X7pqDasd0Q — 2GB 873 (@2GB873) February 23, 2020

After beginning his career at 2UE under the great radio broadcaster, Ray Hadley moved on to 2GB in 2001.

Over the years, the two haven’t always seen eye-to-eye but Ray has always held an enormous level of gratitude towards his former mentor.

Ray paid tribute to Caroline Laws and wished his former mentor the best as he deals with the unimaginable grief.

“She was an extremely elegant and delightful lady. It would be impossible to even comprehend what John’s going through at the moment.

“I offer, with everyone else, our sincere condolences on the loss of his beautiful wife.”

Click PLAY below to hear Ray’s tribute



Image: Getty/John Stanton