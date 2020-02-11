2GB
Ray Hadley’s hilarious Korean culture lesson

11 hours ago
Ray Hadley

Deborah Knight’s executive producer Harnsle joined Ray in the studio to discuss South Korean news, language and culture.

Ray asked her advice for communicating with the Korean members of his golf club.

“I need some help. What’s South Korean for ‘please let us be called up’?”

“Can I take that as a question on notice, and get back to you?” Harnsle responded.

“I’m not fluent in golf!”

See the full photo of Harnsle in her traditional Korean hanbok below.

 

Click PLAY below to hear the full chat

Ray Hadley
Lifestyle
