Ray Hadley’s emotional tribute to ‘dear friend’ Noel Kelly

Ray Hadley has received a note from the son of good friend and rugby league legend, the late Noel Kelly.

“I know you and Dad were mates,” Greg Kelly wrote.

“He passed at home with the sun shining through the windows onto him. He was surrounded by all his family. On Saturday he still had a vice-like grip on your arm.”

Kelly passed away at the age of 84.

“He was more than a mate, he was one of my heroes,” Ray said, “Mate, I’m very sorry.”

Click PLAY below to hear Ray’s comments

The former Wests Magpies great was listed among the 100 Greatest Players of the first century of the game.