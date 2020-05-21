Ray Hadley tears into local council ‘boys club’

Ray Hadley has leapt to the defence of the Port Macquarie mayor in the ongoing debacle over flooding at Lake Cathie.

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has once again defeated Mayor Peta Pinson’s proposal to excavate a channel at the lake’s entrance to prevent further flooding of footpaths and infrastructure.

All councillors except for Cr Sharon Griffiths and Mayor Pinson last night agreed to scrape back the sand instead.

The furious mayor told Ray Hadley the drawn-out process has been a major source of frustration for her and the community, especially with a deluge of rain threatening to exacerbate the issue in coming days.

“We got the approval. We should’ve been on that beach, we should’ve been at that lake, digging that channel.

“This has taken up 12 months of my life, Ray.

“If that’s how we handle an emergency, God help us all.”

The fiasco has “embarrassed” Ms Pinson, who accused the council of prioritising opportunities to bully and point-score over the needs of the electorate.

Ray praised Ms Pinson’s “stomach and gumption” in continuing to fight back to meet the community’s needs.

“You’ve been subjected … to the most dreadful treatment by a boys’ club up there.

“The treatment by these councillors – mainly men – of you is an absolute disgrace, and they should hang their heads collectively in shame.

“This is a very capable woman, who’s doing a very good job.

“It needs to be shouted from the rooftops … she won the popular vote!”

Ms Pinson replied, “If this is the treatment women can expect at any level of politics … well, it’s no bloody wonder Ray that people don’t put their hands up.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview