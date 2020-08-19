2GB
Ray Hadley accepts Ben Fordham’s mullet challenge

38 mins ago
Ben Fordham has challenged Ray Hadley to grow a mullet – all for a very worthy cause!

This morning, Ben spoke about the Black Dog Institute’s ‘Mullets for Mental Health’ campaign which encourages people to grow a mullet in September to raise money for mental health research.

There’s already been a fundraising page set up for Ray – click HERE to donate!

Ben said he’d donate to the cause for Ray to grow a mullet and a number of listeners got on board too.

“There’s a once in a lifetime opportunity here for Australia to see Ray Hadley with a mullet and that has just arrived,” he said.

Press PLAY to hear how it unfolded

Press PLAY below to hear listeners support the bid

