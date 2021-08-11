Ray Hadley takes aim at Cumberland Council’s ‘heat-seeking publicity missile’

Cumberland City Council Mayor Steve Christou has been called out on his “strange and weird” behaviour by Ray Hadley and a state MP.

Granville MP Julia Finn told Ray Hadley she’s received complaints about Mr Christou from their constituents.

Ratepayers are furious the council have sent external contractors to distribute parking fines to people working from home.

She claimed the mayor spends $5000 per week on newspaper ads and put photos of himself on the door of most council buildings and on TV screens.

“It would be the equivalent of Gladys Berejiklian sticking her photo on the doors of the Opera House.”

Ray described the mayor as “a heat-seeking publicity missile”.

“I think he’s suffering delusions of adequacy, this fellow.”

