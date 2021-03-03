2GB
Ray Hadley slams ‘two-faced’ Labor Senator over comments on rape allegation

2 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Ray Hadley has accused Kristina Keneally of double standards in calling for a inquiry into a historical rape allegation against a cabinet minister.

Ray pointed out that Labor have not afforded the unnamed minister the same precedent set by inquiries into a historical claim made against Bill Shorten.

Speaking to The Australian‘s political editor Dennis Shanahan, Ray called out Ms Keneally’s hypocrisy.

“This is the same Kristina Keneally that joined with Penny Wong and Tanya Plibersek on the campaign trail with Bill Shorten without comment!

“This sort of two-faced attitude doesn’t sit well: no wonder she was unelectable in NSW.

“The sort of duplicity we’ve seen this morning … is just absolutely mindboggling.”

Click PLAY below to hear Ray’s comments in full

 

Ray Hadley
