Ray Hadley shares ‘the best news I’ve had for quite some time’

3 hours ago
The Therapeutic Goods Association is reportedly confident a COVID-19 vaccine will be approved in Australia by the end of January.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has said the rollout of the vaccine is expected to begin in March.

Australia has secured five million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 30 million of the Oxford University vaccine, the frontrunners in the race for a COVID vaccine.

“That’s the best news I’ve had for quite some time,” Ray Hadley said.

