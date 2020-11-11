Ray Hadley shares ‘the best news I’ve had for quite some time’

The Therapeutic Goods Association is reportedly confident a COVID-19 vaccine will be approved in Australia by the end of January.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has said the rollout of the vaccine is expected to begin in March.

BREAKING: TGA is confident of approving a COVID vaccine in Australia by the end of January. Health Minister says they are expecting roll out to begin in March. @9NewsAUS — Chris O’Keefe (@cokeefe9) November 10, 2020

Australia has secured five million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 30 million of the Oxford University vaccine, the frontrunners in the race for a COVID vaccine.

“That’s the best news I’ve had for quite some time,” Ray Hadley said.

Click PLAY below to hear more