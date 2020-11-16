Ray Hadley says it’s time to shut the border to South Australia

Ray Hadley is pushing for a moratorium on travel to and from South Australia, as the state deals with an emerging coronavirus outbreak.

The state has recorded one new case overnight, as authorities scramble to ward off a second wave following a cluster of 20 COVID-19 cases.

“I don’t see why we take the risk,” Ray said.

“Why not put a moratorium on travel from South Australia to NSW just for 5 days?

“We are talking about thousands of people coming from a hotspot in Adelaide to Sydney or other parts of NSW.”

Listener Sally returned to NSW from South Australia last week and told Ray they were stunned by the lack of COVID-safe protocols.

“We walked in to have breakfast at a restaurant to meet family and friends, no QR code, no sanitiser.

“They are living in their own bubble.

“We were quite mortified, actually.”

She told Ray they did receive a call from NSW Health asking where they had travelled when they returned home.

“We were very surprised at the lack of contact tracing in restaurants, we were stunned.”

