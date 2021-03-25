2GB
Ray Hadley reveals ‘utterly incorrect’ reporting on man’s death in floodwaters

2 hours ago
Ray Hadley
NSW floods
Ray Hadley has revealed “totally and utterly” incorrect reporting around the death of a man in NSW floodwaters.

There were reports the 25-year-old man was on the phone to triple-0 for about 40 minutes as his car was being swallowed by floodwaters near Glenorie.

However, Ray Hadley has revealed the man was on the phone for three minutes and NSW Police responded in 23 minutes.

NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys told Ray Hadley the triple-0 operator was trying to regain contact for 44 minutes.

Click PLAY below to hear more

