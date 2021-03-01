2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ray Hadley reflects on his radio anniversary

3 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Radio history
Article image for Ray Hadley reflects on his radio anniversary

Courtesy of a reminder from Trevor Long, Ray Hadley is celebrating 39 years (and a few months) on air.

February 28, 1982 marked Ray’s first day on the job as a rugby league around-the-grounds reporter, at the Illawarra Steelers’ NSWRL debut.

Ray realised, however, that there’s a twist in his radio history, having in fact made his debut the year previous.

“It’s a long, long time to be here: 19 years at one place and 20 years at the other place!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

Ray Hadley
EntertainmentNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873