Ray Hadley reflects on his radio anniversary

Courtesy of a reminder from Trevor Long, Ray Hadley is celebrating 39 years (and a few months) on air.

February 28, 1982 marked Ray’s first day on the job as a rugby league around-the-grounds reporter, at the Illawarra Steelers’ NSWRL debut.

Ray realised, however, that there’s a twist in his radio history, having in fact made his debut the year previous.

“It’s a long, long time to be here: 19 years at one place and 20 years at the other place!”

