Ray Hadley receptive to Israel Folau’s return under one condition

3 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Israel Folau
Article image for Ray Hadley receptive to Israel Folau’s return under one condition

Ray Hadley has declared he’s got no issue with Israel Folau returning to professional NRL under one proviso. 

The code-hopper is set to sign with the Gold Coast’s Southport club in the A-grade competition, backed by billionaire Clive Palmer.

Rugby Australia tore up Folau’s contract with the Wallabies and the Waratahs in 2019 after he made a homophobic social media post.

Ray said he’d be receptive to Folau’s return “if Israel’s prepared to sign a document where he simply plays football and his religious beliefs are not posted on Instagram.”

“If he believes it, god bless him and good luck to him, but at the end of the day, he doesn’t need to tell the world about it via social media.

“It’s hard enough for kids at the moment, who are homosexual, to come out to their parents and their friends.”

Press PLAY below to hear Ray’s opinion in full 

Image: Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Ray Hadley
News
