Peter V’landys affords Israel Folau ‘due process’ amid anticipated comeback

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Israel FolauPETER V'LANDYSrugby league featured
Article image for Peter V’landys affords Israel Folau ‘due process’ amid anticipated comeback

Israel Folau could soon be back playing rugby league on home soil.

Folau is set to sign with the Gold Coast’s Southport club in the A-grade competition, backed by billionaire Clive Palmer.

ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys declined to elaborate on his personal view on the matter, to afford Folau “due process”.

The employment or otherwise of the controversial code-switcher is up to the QRL, he told Ben Fordham.

“It’s their jurisdiction, and there’s been times when there’s been players that aren’t allowed in the NRL that are allowed by some states.

“Bruce Hatcher, the chairman of the Queensland Rugby League, is a very experienced administrator so I have every confidence he’ll handle this matter in a very professional way.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images

Rugby LeagueSports
