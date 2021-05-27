2GB
131 873

Ray Hadley makes solemn vow to help save children’s lives

7 hours ago
Ray Hadley
cystic fibrosisNetti Burke
Article image for Ray Hadley makes solemn vow to help save children’s lives

Ray Hadley has promised to do everything he can to get a life-saving drug approved for the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme. 

Trikafta, a drug used to treat cystic fibrosis, has been available internationally for up to two years, boasting the potential to reverse the disease’s impact.

“It actually treats disease, not the symptom,” Cystic Fibrosis Australia CEO Netti Burke told Ray.

While the drug can be accessed in Australia, it costs a single patient around $277,000 a year, but could cost as little as $6 a month on the PBS.

Ray was so moved by the plight, he determined to put his weight behind the cause.

“I will make every endeavour for every child suffering with cystic fibrosis to have access to trikafta as quickly as we possibly can.”

He has invited Health Minister Greg Hunt on the show tomorrow.

Press PLAY below to hear Ray’s impassioned words in full 

Listener John heard the interview, and called to tell Ray about his son’s experience taking the drug.

“He was on the lung transplant list, but they’ve taken him off it because his health’s improved so much.”

Press PLAY below to hear the emotional call 

Ray Hadley
HealthNews
