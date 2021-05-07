Ray Hadley lambasts ‘duck-shoving’ officers after abuse of Hayne’s victim

Ray Hadley has been left disgusted after police yesterday shrugged off responsibility while Jarryd Hayne’s victim copped abuse outside the courthouse.

“The way the woman was treated after the court case is reprehensible and I’m going to take a rare shot at coppers here,” Ray began.

“They did a really good job gathering evidence and putting it before the courts but by crikey, their performance yesterday after the case was lamentable.”

Police said Corrections were responsible for the woman’s safe ferry away from the court house, while Corrections argued it was the role of court officers.

“Well, you can duck-shove all you like but someone should’ve taken responsibility for … the young woman.”

Press PLAY below to hear Ray unload on the officers