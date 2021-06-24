Ray Hadley gives ABC journalist a lesson in Aussie vernacular

Ray Hadley has set out to teach an ABC journalist Australian vernacular after a senator allegedly turned up in parliament drunk.

Reports anonymously quoted fellow senators describing Nationals Senator Samantha McMahon as “trolleyed” and “maggoted”, in turn thoroughly confusing ABC News Breakfast host Michael Rowland.

I must have had a sheltered life. I have never heard of the words 'trolleyed' or 'maggoted'..#auspol — Michael Rowland (@mjrowland68) June 23, 2021

“You have led a very sheltered life,” Ray confirmed, and taught Mr Rowland a few new phrases from his repertoire.

