2GB
Ray Hadley gives ABC journalist a lesson in Aussie vernacular

2 hours ago
Ray Hadley
ABClanguage
Article image for Ray Hadley gives ABC journalist a lesson in Aussie vernacular

Ray Hadley has set out to teach an ABC journalist Australian vernacular after a senator allegedly turned up in parliament drunk.

Reports anonymously quoted fellow senators describing Nationals Senator Samantha McMahon as “trolleyed” and “maggoted”, in turn thoroughly confusing ABC News Breakfast host Michael Rowland.

“You have led a very sheltered life,” Ray confirmed, and taught Mr Rowland a few new phrases from his repertoire.

Press PLAY below to hear Ray’s language lesson

Ray Hadley
NewsPolitics
