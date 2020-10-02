Ray Hadley farewells his friend Bob Rogers with hilarious radio tales

Listeners have been treated to a slice of radio history this morning on the Ray Hadley Morning Show.

In an extended interview with Ray, retiring radio legend Bob Rogers shared many stories from his 78-year career: from his humble beginnings as a panel operator in the 1940s, all the way through to the rockstar moment he was confused for a member of the Beatles.

“I want to pay tribute to a friend, to a colleague, and to the longest-serving radio broadcaster in the history of Australia,” Ray said.

In one hilarious yarn, Bob revealed how illegally smuggling an American copy of ‘Riders In the Sky’ by Vaughn Monroe through customs turned him into a DJ pioneer.

“I went to the manager of 4BH Charlie Carson, I said ‘I’m a disc jockey!’

“He thought I was going to ride in the next race at Eagle Farm, I think.”

Bob’s final broadcast will air tomorrow (Saturday October 3) from 6pm to 12 midnight on 2CH.