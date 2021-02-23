Ray Hadley encourages Aussies to support ‘way forward’ for Indigenous children

A Sydney-based Aboriginal child protection organisation is being praised for the wide variety of support services it offers.

KARI CEO Casey Ralph explained to Ray how the constraints of government funding limited the sort of work KARI Limited could do.

“Collectively we as a board made a decision … to start a foundation where we would have the autonomy as an Aboriginal organisation to really drive change.”

The foundation’s services include early intervention, foster care with the end goal of “restoration” of the family, and cultural heritage and genealogy resources.

Ray encouraged listeners, especially business owners, to reach out to support the foundation, since reliance on government could “erode the great work [they] do”.

“I say to my listeners, this is the blueprint, this is the way forward.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview