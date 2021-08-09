2GB
Ray Hadley ‘disappointed’ in Corrections Minister Anthony Roberts

4 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Ray Hadley has expressed his “disappointment” in NSW Corrections Minister Anthony Roberts over his position on mandatory vaccination.

Mr Roberts is supporting a private member’s bill raised by MP Tanya Davies, seeking to ban companies, or the state government, from forcing employees to get the jab.

Ray pointed out Australians’ “rights and freedoms” have always been balanced against health and safety, with measures such as smoking bans and mandatory wearing of seatbelts.

“It’s the way we have to live our lives in an ordered society.

“It’s against my religion to pay tax, Tanya, I’m a Calathumpian … but what do I do? I pay tax every week!

“I’m sick of hearing ‘It’s eroding freedoms’. Since when?!”

