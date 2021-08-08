No jab, no job: NSW MP speaks out against ‘dictator’ government

NSW Liberal backbencher Tanya Davies is pushing back against the government’s vaccine mandate for western Sydney construction workers to return to the job site.

Tradies from areas of concern in Sydney will only be allowed to return to work if they’ve received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

The Australian revealed Ms Davies will introduce a private member’s bill that seeks to ban companies, or the state government, from forcing employees to get the jab.

She told Ben Fordham “it’s a step too far”.

“The government has misread this issue and needs to urgently go back to the drawing board and make these changes.

“They’re basically appearing and acting like a dictator.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Brook Mitchell