2GB
Ray Hadley concerned great-grandfather’s heritage going ‘to rack and ruin’

1 hour ago
Ray Hadley
Hadley HouseHeritageStuart Ayres
Article image for Ray Hadley concerned great-grandfather’s heritage going ‘to rack and ruin’

An 18th-century property in Western Sydney, which once belonged to Ray Hadley’s fourth great-grandfather, has been all but abandoned.

Ray was concerned that Hadley House, a heritage site near Penrith Lakes managed by the state government, had succumbed to the recent floods.

Locals told him the property was safe, but despite having a million-dollar trust fund available, nothing has been done to restore or even maintain and protect it from threats such as bushfires.

“It came as a shock to me, to tell you the truth.”

Ray called on Heritage NSW to intervene “before it goes to rack and ruin, sitting out there unloved and untouched”.

Minister for Western Sydney Stuart Ayres denied nothing had been done, explaining a plan had been developed in late 2020 while ground maintenance has been underway.

“Completing the conservation management plan is a critical step.”

“But Stuart, it’s been three years mate,” Ray responded, “I think Barangaroo got build quicker. Fair dinkum.”

“In the meantime it might fall … arse over head.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

 

Ray Hadley
LocalNews
