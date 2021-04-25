Ray Hadley commends brave frontline workers after heroic rescue

Ray Hadley has commended the brave Fire and Rescue crew who put themselves at risk to save two workers at a collapsed building site.

Two men were freed from the rubble and taken to hospital after a building collapsed in Marsden Park on Saturday morning.

There were a tonne of bricks right above the trapped workers, with emergency workers working fast to rescue the people.

Ray Hadley said the workers should be commended for their bravery.

Fire and Rescue NSW Duty Commander Inspector Kernin Lambert agreed with Ray.

“As far as we’re concerned we just went out there and did our job.

“But you’re absolutely right, under the circumstances they did place themselves at enormous risk for members of the public.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Fire and Rescue NSW