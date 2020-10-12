2GB
Ray Hadley catches up with trailblazer Russell O’Grady

4 hours ago
Ray Hadley
McDonald's

Ray Hadley has caught up with a trailblazer, one of the first people with down-syndrome to find work in the 1980s.

Ray and his children used to see Russell O’Grady working hard at Northmead McDonald’s before he retired two years ago after 32 years on the job.

“You were, without a doubt, one of the best employees they had there!” Ray said.

Click PLAY below to hear their chat

Russell’s carer got in touch after the interview aired to share a picture of Russell listening along.

 

 

