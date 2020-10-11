Ray Hadley calls time on Gladys Berejiklian’s reign as Premier

Ray Hadley says he doesn’t think Premier Gladys Berejiklian will remain in her role after revelations she had a close relationship with a disgraced MP.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has admitted to the Independent Commission Against Corruption that she was in a personal relationship with former Wagga Wagga MP Daryl Maguire.

Mr Maguire was forced to quit in 2018 after being accused of attempting to broker property deals on behalf of a Chinese developer.

ICAC is now looking into allegations Mr Maguire misused his public office in the pursuit of his own financial interests.

“I don’t think, for a whole range of reasons, that Gladys Berejkilian can survive this,” Ray Hadley declared.

“Given this relationship predated his divorce and separation, and given that she’s now admitted had he retired from politics in 2017 she would have made public the relationship.

“I don’t know where it leads but I just cannot see her being Premier into the future.”

