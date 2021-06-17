2GB
Ray Hadley buys up beanie stocks for brain cancer

5 hours ago
Ray Hadley is sporting a beanie this week for the NRL’s Beanie for Brain Cancer Round, which raises funds and awareness for the Mark Hughes Foundation. 

Ray is setting out to “raise as much awareness as we can” as he dons his headgear.

Following a trip to the local IGA, Ray has purchased around 20 Mark Hughes Foundation beanies for his team and family to wear.

“I’ll tell you one thing about it, mate, … they’re damn good quality, these beanies!” Ray said to Mark Hughes.

“They keep getting better every year, Ray,” Mark responded.

“I tell people they’re only designed to last 10 months and they’ll need a new one!”

Press PLAY below to hear how you can help the Mark Hughes Foundation 

