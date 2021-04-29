Ray Hadley blasts ‘stupidity’ of Port Macquarie council’s fluoride poll

Ray Hadley has slammed the intention to spend $90,000 on a fluoride poll in a flood-ravaged Mid North Coast town.

The Port Macquarie-Hastings Council will commission a $90,000 community poll on whether fluoride should stop being added to the water supply.

But Ray Hadley points out, regardless of the outcome of the poll, it’s a matter for the state government.

“It makes bugger all difference because you are not making the decision!

“Some heavyweight people across the globe are supporting putting fluoride into your water, some lightweights in Port Macquarie are not.

“They’re akin to anti-vaxxers!”

Press PLAY below to hear Ray’s comments