2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ray Hadley blasts ‘stupidity’ of Port Macquarie council’s fluoride poll

4 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council
Article image for Ray Hadley blasts ‘stupidity’ of Port Macquarie council’s fluoride poll

Ray Hadley has slammed the intention to spend $90,000 on a fluoride poll in a flood-ravaged Mid North Coast town.

The Port Macquarie-Hastings Council will commission a $90,000 community poll on whether fluoride should stop being added to the water supply.

But Ray Hadley points out, regardless of the outcome of the poll, it’s a matter for the state government.

“It makes bugger all difference because you are not making the decision!

“Some heavyweight people across the globe are supporting putting fluoride into your water, some lightweights in Port Macquarie are not.

“They’re akin to anti-vaxxers!”

Press PLAY below to hear Ray’s comments

Ray Hadley
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873