Ray Hadley blasts ‘pain in the arse’ Derryn Hinch

Ray Hadley has spoken out against Derryn Hinch after it was revealed his relationship with the family of his liver donor has deteriorated.

Hinch said he received doctor’s permission to start drinking small quantities of alcohol again.

“One would have expected out of common decency,” Ray Hadley said, “that just maybe you might have dropped off [from drinking alcohol] to honour the family.”

“I’m not surprised by Hinch’s behaviour.

“Now that he’s out of public life and basically out of the media I’m terribly happy because basically, he was a pain in the arse.”

