Ray Hadley blasts ‘crook’ decision to reinstate ‘Teflon Don’

Ray Hadley has slammed the NSW Premier’s decision to reinstate Don Harwin after the Director of Public Prosecutions dismissed his fine.

The former Arts Minister and Special Minister of State was slapped with a $1000 fine after he was caught staying at his holiday home on the Central Coast in April, ignoring COVID-19 restrictions preventing long-distance travel.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has reinstated Mr Harwin after he resigned from his positions in the Berejiklian government.

“I’ve decided he’s a koala of the Gladys Berejiklian government,” Ray Hadley said. “Yes, he’s a protected species within the government!”

“And I guarantee this, when Gladys goes there will be no place in any cabinet for this Harwin bloke.

“Somethings crook about all of this… I don’t know what it is, but something is really crook.”

Shortly after Mr Harwin was reinstated he was filmed failing to observe social distancing in a press conference with Treasurer Dominic Perrottet.