Ray Hadley accuses Premier of spinning stories in ICAC fallout

Ray Hadley has let loose on Gladys Berejiklian’s absurd handling of the revelations around her relationship with Daryl Maguire.

“It doesn’t pass the pub test, it never has!” said Ray.

Ray highlighted a piece by Annette Sharp in the Sunday Telegraph, where it’s reported Ms Berejiklian’s relationship with Mr Maguire left her feeling “shattered”, “silly” and “embarrassed” during ICAC questioning.

“In relation to the Premier … that sounds like a 15-year-old school girl that got duded by her boyfriend on Instagram.

“When someone grows a backbone in NSW parliament, from the Liberal side of politics, they’ll stand up and say what needs to be said.

“Gladys, you need to have a think about your future, because I’m sorry, based on your lack of judgement in relation to this matter, you can’t be Premier into the future.”

