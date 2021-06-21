Rate hike for defective Mascot Towers apartments ‘bordering on criminal’

Owners of the defective Mascot Towers development are infuriated they’ll soon be forced to pay 33 per cent more for apartments they can’t live in.

Ratepayers were given a reprieve by Bayside Council for 12 months following the 2019 evacuation, but have since returned to paying full rates while awaiting sale to a developer.

Mascot Towers owners’ corporation chairman Gary Deigan told Jim Wilson since taking the issue to the media, owners have still received no communication from the council.

“It’s tragic … the new rate is called the ‘harmonised rate’ – I thought that ‘harmonised’ meant … [to] be in agreement and be happy about things.

“It’s bordering on being criminal … I just think it’s disgusting.”

Image: Nine News