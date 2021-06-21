2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Rate hike for defective Mascot Towers apartments ‘bordering on criminal’

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Apartment defectsBayside CouncilCouncil ratesGary DeiganMascot Towers
Article image for Rate hike for defective Mascot Towers apartments ‘bordering on criminal’

Owners of the defective Mascot Towers development are infuriated they’ll soon be forced to pay 33 per cent more for apartments they can’t live in.

Ratepayers were given a reprieve by Bayside Council for 12 months following the 2019 evacuation, but have since returned to paying full rates while awaiting sale to a developer.

Mascot Towers owners’ corporation chairman Gary Deigan told Jim Wilson since taking the issue to the media, owners have still received no communication from the council.

“It’s tragic … the new rate is called the ‘harmonised rate’ – I thought that ‘harmonised’ meant … [to] be in agreement and be happy about things.

“It’s bordering on being criminal … I just think it’s disgusting.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full story

Image: Nine News

Jim Wilson
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873