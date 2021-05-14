2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Rare 19th century gold seal stolen from Sydney exhibit

1 hour ago
Ray Hadley
John Oxley's fob seal
Article image for Rare 19th century gold seal stolen from Sydney exhibit

Police are searching for the thief that stole a rare 19th-century gold seal from an exhibit in Sydney’s west yesterday.

Explorer John Oxley’s fob seal was taken from its exhibition case where it was being displayed at Old Government House in Parramatta.

John Oxley was appointed the Surveyor-General of New South Wales from 1812.

The seal, made of engraved rock crystal and 18-carat gold, bears the family crest and is engraved with the motto ‘Patientia et Fortitudine’ or ‘Patience and Strength’.

The man police are searching for has a dark complexion, is about 175cm tall and of medium build.

He was seen wearing a black beanie, a dark top with a white stripe and carrying a small black backpack.

Detective Acting Inspector Sean Heagney told Ray Hadley there is no CCTV in the heritage-listed building.

“We’re definitely after the assistance of the public in relation to this one.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full details

Ray Hadley
CrimeNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873