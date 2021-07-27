2GB
Rapid antigen testing on the cards in Sydney outbreak

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Dean Whiting
Article image for Rapid antigen testing on the cards in Sydney outbreak

The peak industry body is supporting a push for the use of rapid antigen testing in NSW to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

The NSW government is reportedly considering the use of daily rapid tests to allow Year 12 students to return to class as Sydney’s lockdown is extended.

Pathology Technology Australia CEO Dean Whiting told Ben Fordham the rapid antigen tests available in Australia are 80-97 per cent accurate.

“We need a faster-moving test for this really fast-moving virus.

“The key use of these tests is in these at-risk cohorts.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

HealthNews
