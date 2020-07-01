Raiders coach backs ‘good bloke’ player managers amid NRL draft proposal

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has joined Mark Levy and Brad Fittler to discuss the fallout from John Bateman’s exit.

Mr Stuart has been outspoken about the impact of player management in star Raiders second-rower John Bateman’s situation.

The English code-switcher will leave the club at the end of the 2020 season to pursue more lucrative opportunities, a year ahead of the end of his contract.

Blues coach Brad Fittler proposed a draft to mitigate the power wielded by player managers, and asked Mr Stuart if he would support such a move.

“I think there’s cause there for a discussion about it Brad, but I think there’s other avenues … to find a better system.

“Don’t forget, there’s a lot of managers out there who are really good blokes [and] do a really good job for their clients.

“My manager, the late John Fordham, was one of my best friends, and when players ask me about my opinion on this manager or that manager, I say ‘mate, go with the guy you trust the most’.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Canberra Raiders/Official website