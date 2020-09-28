Radio legend Bob Rogers announces retirement

After 78 years behind the microphone, radio luminary Bob Rogers is hanging up his headphones.

The 93-year-old broadcaster who presented The Bob Rogers Show on Sydney’s 2CH for decades, handed over the morning show reigns to Tim Webster in 2018 and has now decided to step away from radio for good.

Bob reminisced with Jim Wilson on his long radio career, which began in 1942 as a 14-year-old panel operator at 3XY Melbourne.

“I’ve listened to you for a long time,” Jim said.

“I feel very privileged and honoured to be doing this chat today with you … congratulations on a brilliant career Bob.”

Bob shared the story of his long-running feud with John Laws, and how he even included a clause in his contract to block John Laws from returning to the station.

“We didn’t talk to each other for years.”

Bob Rogers will broadcast for the final time this Saturday on 2CH.