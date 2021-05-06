2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Race to find Sydney’s missing links warrants ‘spot-on’ restrictions

1 hour ago
Ben Fordham
covid-19Nick Talleyrestrictions
Article image for Race to find Sydney’s missing links warrants ‘spot-on’ restrictions

Some restrictions have been reintroduced as health authorities race to track down the ‘missing link’ who could still be spreading the virus throughout Sydney.

Editor of the Medical Journal of Australia Professor Nick Talley told Ben Fordham the restrictions are “spot-on”, striking a balance between doing nothing and implementing a lockdown.

“It’s important to see this as … a high-risk situation.

“[The link] could even be more than one person, because it could be a chain of transmission, and the variant these people have is probably more transmissible – it’s the India variant.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
HealthNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873