Race to find Sydney’s missing links warrants ‘spot-on’ restrictions

Some restrictions have been reintroduced as health authorities race to track down the ‘missing link’ who could still be spreading the virus throughout Sydney.

Editor of the Medical Journal of Australia Professor Nick Talley told Ben Fordham the restrictions are “spot-on”, striking a balance between doing nothing and implementing a lockdown.

“It’s important to see this as … a high-risk situation.

“[The link] could even be more than one person, because it could be a chain of transmission, and the variant these people have is probably more transmissible – it’s the India variant.”

