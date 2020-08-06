Rabbitohs coach facing ‘extra punishment’ over breaking NRL ‘bubble’

Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett will face further punishment over a breach of the NRL biosecurity rules.

Bennett will be put on “COVID hold” and prohibited from interacting with his team for a fortnight after dining at a restaurant on Wednesday.

ARL Commission Chairman Peter V’landys said there’s no excuse for breaches of the NRL ‘bubble’.

Now Ray Hadley reveals, “there will be extra punishment, I can guarantee.”

“It would be monetary, I would imagine, and maybe even a suspension.”

Ray says it’s not the first time he has breached the rules, with listeners claiming to have seen him dining at a second restaurant.

Image: Getty/Steve Christo – Corbis