‘There’s no excuse for it’: Peter V’landys won’t tolerate biosecurity breaches

ARL Commission Chairman Peter V’landys says there’s no excuse for breaches of the NRL ‘bubble’.

Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett will be put on “COVID hold” and prohibited from interacting with his team for a fortnight after dining at a restaurant on Wednesday.

Bennett told media he was didn’t know the rules.

Mr V’landys told Ben Fordham anyone in the ‘bubble’ needs to follow the biosecurity protocols.

“He knows the rules, there’s no excuse for it.

“The one of not going to pubs, restaurants and cafes is obvious and has been made very obvious.”

