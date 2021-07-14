Queensland legend Paul ‘Fatty’ Vautin reveals candidacy for Maroons’ top job

Paul ‘Fatty’ Vautin has revealed to Mark Levy and Peter Psaltis he himself had a chance at a Maroons coaching job.

Fatty recently kicked off a firestorm in the QRL after revealing Billy Slater was nominated as Wayne Bennett’s replacement ahead of Paul Green.

In 2016, he had his own run at the top job, he revealed.

“Before Kevin Walters got the job … I rang [QRL chairman Peter Betros] and said ‘mate, I see you’re having trouble finding a coach’.

“I said ‘mate, I’d love to do it’.

“He said, ‘Are you serious? … You’re not going to believe this: in two hours’ time we’re about to appoint Kevin Walters.

“‘If you’d rung last week you’d have been a chance.'”

Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images