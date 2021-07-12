2GB
Billy Slater reveals truth behind reports of Maroons coaching offer over Paul Green

11 hours ago
Mark Levy
Billy SlaterBruce HatcherPAUL GREENQRLQueensland Maroonsrugby league featured
Article image for Billy Slater reveals truth behind reports of Maroons coaching offer over Paul Green

Queensland Maroons legend Billy Slater has responded to reports he was the first choice for coach over Paul Green.

Queensland Rugby League chairman Bruce Hatcher rejected claims Billy was initially offered the job replacing Wayne Bennett, then told to come back for an interview.

Telling Mark Levy his side of the story, Billy said he was disappointed to see the debacle portrayed as a breakdown in his relationship with the QRL.

“At the end of the day, I’m a Queenslander – I’ve always been willing to help Queensland out.

“They did put it to me … if I’d be interested in coaching, and to be honest I was taken aback.

“I’d never really sat down and seriously considered it.

“My advice to the QRL [was] they needed to go away and work out who exactly was best for the job … and I didn’t want to be a part of the circus.”

Press PLAY below to hear Billy’s side of the story

 

Mark Levy
News
