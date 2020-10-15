Queensland border hampering employment but blame laid on Victoria

Employment Minister Michaelia Cash has lashed out at Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews, accusing him of keeping his constituents out of work with tough restrictions.

Australia’s unemployment rate has risen slightly to 6.9 per cent in September.

Queensland has the highest unemployment rate of any state at 7.7 per cent, but nevertheless added 32,000 jobs last month. Victoria came off worst, losing 36,000 jobs.

Ms Cash told Jim Wilson Queensland’s numbers have improved as the border zone has expanded, and came down hard on Victoria’s apparent failure to live with the virus.

“Look at the number of cases in NSW, and the similarity … to the number of cases in Victoria.

“NSW people, NSW businesses: open with minimal restrictions. Victoria: absolute lockdown, devastating for businesses.

“It come[s] down to testing, tracking [and] tracing. Without a doubt, Gladys Berejiklian in NSW has got it right.”

