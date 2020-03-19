Qantas boss says standing down staff was ‘Sophie’s choice’

The Qantas boss has been contacted by companies looking to employ the staff they were forced to stand down.

Two-thirds of Qantas employees will be temporarily stood down in an attempt to preserve jobs through the coronavirus crisis.

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce tells Ray Hadley he is trying his hardest to help people who were stood down.

“It was the most devastating decision I’ve ever had to make.

“What you’re left with is really ‘Sophie’s choice’, doing something like that or endangering the survival of the airline in the long term.

“I’ve been inundated by companies like Woolworths, Coles, Optus. Commonwealth Bank’s Matt Comyn this morning wrote to me saying, ‘we have big demand at the moment… can you let your people work for us for a period of time?’

“So we’re trying to get those jobs lined up and trying to help our people find temporary roles.”

Regarding Qantas travel credits, the validity period for the voucher is either 30 September 2020 or 12 months from the date the ticket was purchased, whichever is later.

The above dates are just when customers need to BOOK by, not fly.

Image: Getty/Bloomberg