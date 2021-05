A man has been charged after a puppy was allegedly set alight in Sydney’s southwest.

Emergency services were called to a unit on Wonga Road, Lurnea, on Friday morning after reports of a unit fire.

A six-month-old puppy was found in a cage on the balcony, suffering severe burns after allegedly being set alight.

The puppy was euthanised by police.

A 39-year-old man was arrested and taken to Liverpool Police Station.

Image: Getty