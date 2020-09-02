2GB
Puppy dies following ‘callous and depraved’ backyard attack

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
animal crueltyNorthern BeachesNSW Police

Police are searching for leads after a disturbing attack on a puppy at a Northern Beaches home yesterday.

An 11-year-old boy found the family’s puppy, chocolate labrador Coco, unresponsive in the backyard of their home in Cobbadah Place, Freshwater.

The six-month-old pup was taken to the vet but subsequently died.

X-rays revealed “severe and significant” head injuries, Superintendent Pat Sharkey told Jim Wilson.

It appeared the dog was “hit with blunt trauma force”.

“I would only describe this as being really quite callous and depraved, what’s occurred at this house in Freshwater,” he said.

He said the family were understandably distressed and police were trawling through CCTV footage.

“I would ask anybody who has any information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Dee Why police station direct.”

Jim described it as a shocking incident.

“Beyond sickening.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

 

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
CrimeLocalNews
